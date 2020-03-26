Letter to editor: People should obey "stay home" rules

I find it very ironic.... Blaine County is the “hot spot" for Covid-19 in our state, under a “shelter in place" order, businesses closed, etc. etc. Golf courses are closed (I assume) because we had many Blaine County golfers at Clear Lake Country Club last weekend. Country club appreciates the business (??) .... folks in the at-risk group (age/medical issues) who live here...not so much! Please be considerate and prudent, at this point we don’t have an issue and we don’t appreciate the potential exposure.