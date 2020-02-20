Charles Dickens, one of the most brilliant figures of the 1800s, indicated that our system was made for “corruption and mediocrity …” The most talented men in America are “very rarely” placed at the head of state, yet to make the system work, the presidency requires an “extraordinary great man.” When the founders passed on, the system no longer produced any great men for president. Thus, leaving American mediocre presidents with corrupt ministers, to plunder (regularly) the public treasury.
Perhaps, as proposed by Plato, it is time to select our leaders by lottery. Could we do worse? Think of the money saved and the BS we wouldn’t have to listen to.
You have free articles remaining.
Mark Schuckert
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.