I wish to provide a different perspective in response to the article (“Regulating Idaho agriculture: How laws affect producers”, March 12, 2019). The author, Ms. Welch, details how regulations on pesticide, fertilizer and water use are affecting conventional farmers across the state of Idaho. I believe these regulations can be an opportunity to shed some light on the regulations imposed on organic farmers and how they are affected. Organic farmers go through a rigorous certification process that already limits the use of pesticides, fertilizers, and promotes sustainable practices like irrigation efficiency further stringent than the regulations discussed in the article. In the organic certification process, farmers have a three-year wait period in which they cannot use any synthetic pesticides, conventional fertilizers, and have to switch to organic methods. Farmers cannot receive the organic price premium until the period of three years is over, therefore they take a big loss in profits. They also do not receive any governmental support, like conventional farmers do, when it comes to their crops making start-up costs high. Tough regulations are what organic farmers go through every day, therefore they deserve credit for their sustainable practices even with their livelihoods at stake. In the near future, if these regulations are continued to be put on conventional farmers within states like Idaho, there may be a big jump in organic farmers across the country because these regulations on conventional farms are becoming more stringent and closer to what is practiced in organic.
Angad Dhadda
Santa Cruz, California
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.