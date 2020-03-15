Letter to editor: 'Off the streets' naturopathic doctors

Idaho citizens need to be aware that the State of Idaho does not require licensure for naturopathic doctors. This means that anyone "off the streets" can legally call themselves a naturopathic doctor without any training or adherence to a code of ethics. Needless to say, unqualified people dispensing medical and psychological treatments under that title can be dangerous.

According to Holly Lucille, ND., RN.; a qualified naturopathic doctor attends a four-year graduate level medical school. Along with traditional medical training, these people are trained in a wide variety of natural and holistic disciplines. Licensure also requires that graduates adhere to code of ethics in their practice. For more information you can contact the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians at naturopathic.org. The Better Business Bureau can give you more information on local qualified naturopathic doctors. Do not rely on nice business cards or offices, but ask for credentials before you seek services of a Naturopathic Doctor. Our legislature needs to start protecting the people of Idaho by requiring the licensure of Naturopathic physicians.