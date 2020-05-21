Letter to editor: Not allowed to pay respects

Twin Falls cemetery CLOSED on Mother’s Day? This was very upsetting not being allowed to pay our respects to our loved on that special day. The cemetery was in sad neglect with dead grass full of weeds and dead trees throughout the property and fallen trees. For safety sake they closed it, how ever one would think they would get this matter taken care of before Mother's Day. Sad to see this kind of neglect at our cemetery especially at a time like this! The least they could do is turn on the water maybe the trees would do better as well!