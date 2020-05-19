Letter to editor: Noisy Twin Falls
Letter to editor: Noisy Twin Falls

Have you noticed? The Noise? The past few years the noise level in this city has gotten steadily louder. Cars with no mufflers or modified exhausts, cars with subwoofers rattle house widows, screaming high revving motorcycles, and jacked up pickup trucks with exhaust pipes as big as a sewer pipe all roaring up and down our streets. Noise ordinance? We had one once. Suggestion for the TFPD: turn off the AC, roll your windows down and enforce the law please.

James Ponzo

Twin Falls

