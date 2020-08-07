Letter to editor: No need to move Election Day

No need to move Election Day
Trump blusters that the presidential election should be delayed due to mail-in ballot fraud. Some reflection is warranted.
First, The Presidential Election Day Act of 1845 states that presidential electors who actually choose the U.S. president, are to be appointed by each state on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This year that will be Nov. 3. Each state and the District of Columbia has laws detailing procedures and methods by which electors are chosen. No president has the authority to mandate changes in this date or election procedures. It seems highly improbable that Congress would alter the 1845 law, or that state authorities would alter substantially their public voting process in time to impact the 2020 election. Additionally, a changed election date would not change the U.S. Constitution’s provision that the presidential term ends on Jan. 20. A delayed election at a minimum would serve only to add further burdens on the victor trying to organize the incoming administration.
Second, Trump’s premise of “mail-in ballot fraud” is utterly unsupported. Our national experience with mail-in ballots shows few significant misfires. Moreover, how does Trump know that there will be mail-in ballot fraud before the election actually has occurred? Trump, who frequently accuses his critics of spreading “fake news,” is himself engaging in spreading fake news regarding mail-in balloting. Trump’s call for delay is a diversion that adds only more distraction to an already turbulent political environment.
I’m looking forward to seeing vigorous public statements from Idaho’s Congressional delegation decrying Trump’s delay idea. Their collective willingness to defend law and long-established norms and conventions in the face of Trump’s unreasonable and unethical words/deeds is generally sparse and disappointingly feeble. Should they remain silent on the election delay ploy, should we assume they agree with Trump?
Grenville E. Day
Twin Falls
