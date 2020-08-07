Letter to editor: No need to move Election Day

No need to move Election Day

First, The Presidential Election Day Act of 1845 states that presidential electors who actually choose the U.S. president, are to be appointed by each state on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This year that will be Nov. 3. Each state and the District of Columbia has laws detailing procedures and methods by which electors are chosen. No president has the authority to mandate changes in this date or election procedures. It seems highly improbable that Congress would alter the 1845 law, or that state authorities would alter substantially their public voting process in time to impact the 2020 election. Additionally, a changed election date would not change the U.S. Constitution’s provision that the presidential term ends on Jan. 20. A delayed election at a minimum would serve only to add further burdens on the victor trying to organize the incoming administration.