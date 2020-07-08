Letter to editor: Neighborhood celebrated a joyful 4th

Last night, July 4, 2020 the families, friends and neighbors on the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Polk Street in Twin Falls displayed the most wonderful American spirit I have ever seen here on my block in Twin Falls. Each family group or friends gathered, sitting across the street from one another, social distancing with joy. Several groups set off the most wonderful display of fireworks, cheering and celebrating The Declaration of Independence Day in 1776. Thank you one and all.