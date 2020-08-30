Letter to editor: My Trump opinion

From day one when Trump said he was running for president of the USA, they L/D’s have not let up on him. Not once have they supported him in any of his promises since he was voted into office. They think if they say one word of encouragement about anything good that he has done, then they would never get back into office. They have been undermining him at every turn, and then have the gall to say that he has caused this division of the American people. Think how "great" America could be if he had had even just a little support from them.