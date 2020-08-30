Letter to editor: My Trump opinion

It absolutely galls me to hear the Liberal/Democrats (L/D) and fake news media rant and rave about how Donald Trump has divided this nation!
From day one when Trump said he was running for president of the USA, they L/D’s have not let up on him. Not once have they supported him in any of his promises since he was voted into office. They think if they say one word of encouragement about anything good that he has done, then they would never get back into office. They have been undermining him at every turn, and then have the gall to say that he has caused this division of the American people. Think how "great" America could be if he had had even just a little support from them.
The L/D’s are so hungry for power to control us that they will do anything to get it back, and I mean anything! When Trump got elected, it knocked out their plans to continue trying to make their “one world” socialistic government come to pass. I really believe if they get back in power, our country will cease to be a “free world”. The only thing free will be their socialist programs which we will pay for dearly.
Ruth Fixsen
Meridian
