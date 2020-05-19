Letter to editor: My goose acts just like Trump
Letter to editor: My goose acts just like Trump

I have a problem. I'm not fond of Donald Trump and I have a goose in my pasture that acts just like him. He bullies the other animals. He lets them drink when he wants them to — chases them away from the water when he doesn't want them to drink. He herds them to their shed when he thinks it's bedtime. He's attacked me a few times. The only thing he doesn't do that Donald does is text — that is because I took his cellphone away from him. I get awful mad at him but he does laps around the pasture with me every morning and he's 11 years old. This is his home so I guess I'll keep him.

Peggy Williams

Twin Falls

