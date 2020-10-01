 Skip to main content
Letter to editor: Most Americans are pro-choice
This Supreme Court fight is all about one issue: a woman's right to have an abortion. The vast majority of Americans support that right. The Republicans will just put themselves into an ever tighter corner if they do this (confirm a Trump nominee ahead of Inauguration Day). There may be a couple of women on his short list. But they're obviously the exact opposite in their judicial temperament than Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Anybody Trump nominates before the election in November will be utterly unacceptable. Remember the Merrick Garland reindeer games? Enough is enough.

Jed Summers

Twin Falls

