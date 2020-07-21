Letter to editor: Meth was my friend, now I see through the darkness

Today I'm OK, and I'm feeling fine. It hasn't always been this way, however, and I'd like to take a moment and explain my journey of addiction mental illness and recovery.
So I'm a recovering addict and have been for almost eight years now. I started using meth after I got my third DUI and was put on probation and was ordered to do breathalyzers. Well, I heard meth wouldn't show up on the breathalyzer so that's what I did. Yep, started smoking meth. That first hit had me hooked, and alcohol became a thing of the past. I couldn't believe how meth took over and became my friend and my only escape from reality. Meth took away everything negative since it took away my feelings. However, meth took all feelings away and that meant love and compassion for others. I would do meth every day and didn't care about anything else. I did meth until I got my second felony charge for possession. I didn't stop there however and got arrested once more for probation violation.
I knew I was going to prison, and I was fine with that. Mental Health Court however stepped in and rescued me. Yes, the program taught me that someone cares and I wasn't alone. I'm a recovery coach for Adult Behavioral Health now, and I work with others that are dealing with the same mental and addiction circumstances as I was going through.
Thursday, my 2003 red Mustang was stolen and I didn't lose my mind or my sobriety thanks to the tools I've been taught. Today I see through this darkness and know I'm not alone on this journey. I've been told I inspire people but since my car's been gone I've been inspired by others, and yes, today I'm fine.
Bill Patterson
Twin Falls
