Letter to editor: Meth was my friend, now I see through the darkness

So I'm a recovering addict and have been for almost eight years now. I started using meth after I got my third DUI and was put on probation and was ordered to do breathalyzers. Well, I heard meth wouldn't show up on the breathalyzer so that's what I did. Yep, started smoking meth. That first hit had me hooked, and alcohol became a thing of the past. I couldn't believe how meth took over and became my friend and my only escape from reality. Meth took away everything negative since it took away my feelings. However, meth took all feelings away and that meant love and compassion for others. I would do meth every day and didn't care about anything else. I did meth until I got my second felony charge for possession. I didn't stop there however and got arrested once more for probation violation.