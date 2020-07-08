Letter to editor: Make masks mandatory in Twin Falls

Twin Falls needs to follow our neighboring cities and enact mandatory masks in public spaces. Cities like Hailey, McCall, and Boise have laid the groundwork for a swift implementation within our own city limits. This is not a violation of our freedoms, but rather a smart and kind way to use them. We must use our collective empathy toward our community in tangible action! I urge the Mayor, Vice Mayor, and the members of our City Council to take up a vote on implementing mandatory masks in public spaces that can not accommodate social distancing. This would include, but not be limited to, retail shops, grocers, and other public spaces.