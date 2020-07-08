Letter to editor: Make masks mandatory in Twin Falls

Twin Falls needs to follow our neighboring cities and enact mandatory masks in public spaces. Cities like Hailey, McCall, and Boise have laid the groundwork for a swift implementation within our own city limits. This is not a violation of our freedoms, but rather a smart and kind way to use them. We must use our collective empathy toward our community in tangible action! I urge the Mayor, Vice Mayor, and the members of our City Council to take up a vote on implementing mandatory masks in public spaces that can not accommodate social distancing. This would include, but not be limited to, retail shops, grocers, and other public spaces.
We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward. If we want to have a successful and strong rebound, wearing masks is a sure way to move that along. There will be a few exceptions for children under the age of 5, on-duty first responders, or those with health or communication concerns, as well as patrons actively dining in a restaurant.
Tyler Ready
Twin Falls
