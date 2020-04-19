Letter to editor: Lt. Gov. supports Zito
Letter to editor: Lt. Gov. supports Zito

Voters in legislative District 23 have the opportunity to elect a hard-working Republican State Senator, Christy Zito.

Christy believes in and upholds the values of freedom and liberty. While serving in the Idaho House of Representatives she worked to ensure that our constitutional rights were preserved. She defends our God-given right to life and the right to live the American dream. Christy Zito understands the spirit of freedom that our founders gave their lives for. She has a proven track record of defending the Constitution and voting for small government.

I am proud to offer my support and endorsement of Rep. Christy Zito to be the next State Senator for District 23.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin

