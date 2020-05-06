Letter to editor: Love Idaho or leave it
0 comments

Letter to editor: Love Idaho or leave it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I always wonder why people write to the editor of this paper not only criticizing, but with such hatred for the politics and laws of Twin Falls and Idaho. Do they realize we may not like everything, but people enjoy the lifestyle here and throughout the state. There are no walls holding anybody here, so one can move to the "better" place they came from or learn to enjoy the lifestyle here. There are better ways to make changes in Idaho.

Ray Ekhaml

Hagerman

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News