This is to let people know that don't about what many of us do on Friday evenings. We go to the Jerome Elks and dance to the music of Floyd Drown's Band. It's a very entertaining evening of music. If you dance and have not been, you should and if you don't dance, you should come and listen to the music. Food and drink is also available. Come out and join the fun.
Charlene Loos
Buhl
