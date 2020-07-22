Letter to editor: Look over the fence, Mr. Hartgen

I don’t suppose it occurred to Stephen Hartgen that Twin Falls is not Portland when he professed his preference for the city “where respect for law enforcement abounds,” and not the “one marked by nightly violence, spray painting, police action.” Aside from the obvious observance that a dime is to a two dollar bill as Twin Falls is to Portland, Mr. Hartgen might set aside a moment to ponder this modest possibility: perhaps we residents of a modern day Mayberry simply have no grudge with our police. Ah, but what of the residents of Portland? Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and Sen. Lew Frederick, who represent North Portland, seem to think they might be less than pleased with their police. Kotek’s email to Portland mayor Ted Wheeler calls the police use of force two nights earlier “completely unacceptable,” according to the July 2 Oregonian. Mr. Hartgen reminds me of the man who only saw the trunk of an elephant reaching for leaves on a branch above his head, the rest of his body hidden by a fence. To this man the elephant seemed very like a snake. We can only hope Mr. Hartgen may one day climb high enough to see over the fence. Maybe then he’ll see the elephant.