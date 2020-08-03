Letter to editor: Live free — mask free

I would like to take strong issue with those who would like to impose their views on others. I have a real problem when people start thinking they can force people to wear a mask in public or at home or anywhere else if they choose not to. I am really good at social distancing and wearing a mask makes me ill and I can't breath. I am not sick, so I am not going to make others sick. If they are worried about getting sick from me they can stay their 6 feet away and wear a mask. My personal freedom and constitutional rights trump your fear of the unknown. There are worse things than getting sick and dying, losing your freedom is one.