Letter to editor: Live free — mask free

I would like to take strong issue with those who would like to impose their views on others. I have a real problem when people start thinking they can force people to wear a mask in public or at home or anywhere else if they choose not to. I am really good at social distancing and wearing a mask makes me ill and I can't breath. I am not sick, so I am not going to make others sick. If they are worried about getting sick from me they can stay their 6 feet away and wear a mask. My personal freedom and constitutional rights trump your fear of the unknown. There are worse things than getting sick and dying, losing your freedom is one.
To those businesses in town that force me to wear a mask, I will spend my money elsewhere and it is your loss.
Live free or die has real meaning to me these days.
Steven W. Harmon
Filer
