Letter to editor: Listen to the residents

I hope the City Council of Twin Falls will listen to the people and vote AGAINST these proposed two five-story apartment buildings AND a charter school in the Twin Falls Historic District! You had 29 people speak against this project at the P&Z meeting, not one person for it, and P&Z votes to approve this project?

Currently, there is limited parking for the residents of the neighborhood and they discussed parking for the soon-to-be residents of these apartment buildings but there was NO discussion about the parking that will be needed for the employees of the charter school! There will be teachers and staff, not to mention the parents dropping off and picking up their kids, where will they park?

I find it interesting that the city of Twin Falls is paying $12,000 extra to make the new bathroom in City Park compliant with the Historic District’s rules but the city is going to ignore those restrictions for these apartment buildings? To have two five-story buildings towering over that beautiful park and in that historic neighborhood seems to contradict everything the City Council and URA and everyone else who talks about revitalizing the downtown stands for. This will ruin the entire area!