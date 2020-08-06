Letter to editor: Listen to science, wear a mask

Listen to science, wear a mask

Steven W Harmon. You’ve got it backward there pal! Your “personal freedom and constitutional rights” do not trump my right to have the best health I can. It amazes me how so many people, in spite of all the information out there think that one wears a mask for their own health. I’m wearing a mask for your health! Have consideration and wear one for mine. Your non-sensical statement reminds me of the girl that was photographed a couple weeks ago holding a sign that said “my body, my choice.” Good grief! The ignorance is astounding! There are so many really smart people telling us what we should do to beat this thing and yet so many just refuse to listen to science.