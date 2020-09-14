Letter to editor: Lies by omission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

There are two types of lies:

The first, and usually predominant, is the affirmative misstatement of a fact — a lie of commission.

The second is by omitting important facts for the purpose of misleading someone else — a lie of omission.

Both are lies

Both are shameful.

Both destroy integrity and credibility.

Integrity and credibility, like virginity — once you lose it, it is gone forever.

Your opinion columnist was a public servant, and to the best of my knowledge, honest and forthright. That changed when he left public service — he has told numerous lies by omission.

Examples:

June 5: He said Trump asked the Russians to hack Hillary: True — BUT he was being sarcastic and was commenting on Hillary’s destruction of several thousand emails.

July 31: He said two years ago Trump had praised racists as very fine people — BUT the actual statement was “I am not talking about Neo-Nazis and white nationalists they should be condemned totally” then he said some very fine people are on both sides.