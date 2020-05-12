Letter to editor: Letter from the Rock Creek Fire Commissioners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As you know, the Rock Creek Fire District seeks to increase our mill levy from .107 % to .172 %. The RCFD was formed in 1993. The District was a different place and was served by volunteers.

Our budget has not grown in proportion with the community. The RCFD budget increased $50,689 since 2013-2014. Idaho State Law prohibits our budget increasing over 3%/year.

Someone said the District does not need more money, because we “have less than 5 structure fires/year.” This statement is dangerous. Although the number of structure fires was at a record low last year, many other calls required our attention. RCFD responded to more calls last year than ever: rescues, EMS, wildland fires, hazardous materials, mutual-aid, and yes, structure fires.

RCFD can be found in our schools, teaching Prevention. They participate in a myriad of community events. They perform Inspections on commercial occupancies throughout our District. They help East End Providers.

We approved seeking a Mill Levy in February, before the effects of COVID 19. We understand the toll that this has taken on families. The District has also felt strain. Regardless, our firefighters are ready to respond.