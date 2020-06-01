Letter to editor: Let our beautiful 100-year-old houses remain

I’m a concerned citizen about proposed apartment buildings being built on Seventh and Eighth avenues. I also own a historic home.
There are many problems with the project but for me it is location. Recently the entire townsite was determined an opportunity zone. The investment group Galena Fund from Boise was looking for opportunity zones to build low income apartment buildings. They could have picked any site in the original townsite for this project, but they chose right in the middle of our residential area creating many problems: excessive heights, too many people and too few parking spaces.
They asked Planning and Zoning to set aside established rules for development, rules that all other developers and you and I have to follow. Planning and Zoning approved the changes, with conditions, for this developer.
The ideal site for this project was our warehouse district. Years ago Portland, Oregon, began developing their warehouse district for residential living. That area is now the most sought after area. Galena Fund could have done the same for Twin Falls. There are plenty of empty buildings and empty land. Population density and parking are no problem because very few buildings are occupied. Residents could walk to pubs in Old Towne or walk a few blocks and be downtown.
This would have set the stage for more development in the area by other developers. It would have been a win-win. However Mr. Truax chose to build in the heart of our historic residential neighborhoods trying to marry urban and historic design, which doesn’t work.
Please reconsider the location and let our beautiful 100-year-old houses remain with the stories the towns’ founding fathers left. Please also be assured we all vote and what happens here will affect our votes in November and thereafter.
LaWana Meade
Twin Falls
