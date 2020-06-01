Letter to editor: Let our beautiful 100-year-old houses remain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m a concerned citizen about proposed apartment buildings being built on Seventh and Eighth avenues. I also own a historic home.

There are many problems with the project but for me it is location. Recently the entire townsite was determined an opportunity zone. The investment group Galena Fund from Boise was looking for opportunity zones to build low income apartment buildings. They could have picked any site in the original townsite for this project, but they chose right in the middle of our residential area creating many problems: excessive heights, too many people and too few parking spaces.

They asked Planning and Zoning to set aside established rules for development, rules that all other developers and you and I have to follow. Planning and Zoning approved the changes, with conditions, for this developer.

The ideal site for this project was our warehouse district. Years ago Portland, Oregon, began developing their warehouse district for residential living. That area is now the most sought after area. Galena Fund could have done the same for Twin Falls. There are plenty of empty buildings and empty land. Population density and parking are no problem because very few buildings are occupied. Residents could walk to pubs in Old Towne or walk a few blocks and be downtown.