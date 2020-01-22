{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Thanks to the editorial board for regularly printing columns by Jim Hightower. His recent discussion of the problem of income inequality in our country are fact-based, sensible, and caring. If only the members of Idaho's congressional delegation would read them and take them to heart.

On the other hand, there are the weekly columns by Stephen Hartgen. He emulates his hero, Donald Trump, by routinely insulting everyone with whom he disagrees, and by playing fast and loose with facts. In one column he blathered about how Idaho's schools are in wonderful financial condition. Linda Brugger devoted one of her columns to debunking this claim. In another, he alerted us to the horrifying danger that the dreaded Democrats were going to gerrymander every single voting district in the state. Eleanore Burkhart refuted his dismally poor logic in a letter to the paper. Today we read that Trump is to be praised for creating huge improvements in immigration policy. On the contrary, Trump has used immigration as a tool of misinformation and division since the day he announced his candidacy. Hartgen dismisses local voices raised in support of the Twin Falls Refugee Center while praising Trump's executive order allowing states to reject all refugee resettlement. He ignores data from all around the country that shows that immigrants are generally hard-working and law-abiding. He also conveniently ignores the fact that Idaho's agricultural economy is dependent upon migrant labor. The Times-News has reported on local farmers' efforts to work with the legislature to ease their labor supply problems. Until Hartgen has something constructive to say, I would be happy to see him relegated to one-a-month letters to the editor, like the rest of us.

Stephen Poppino

Twin Falls

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
0

Load comments