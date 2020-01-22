Thanks to the editorial board for regularly printing columns by Jim Hightower. His recent discussion of the problem of income inequality in our country are fact-based, sensible, and caring. If only the members of Idaho's congressional delegation would read them and take them to heart.
On the other hand, there are the weekly columns by Stephen Hartgen. He emulates his hero, Donald Trump, by routinely insulting everyone with whom he disagrees, and by playing fast and loose with facts. In one column he blathered about how Idaho's schools are in wonderful financial condition. Linda Brugger devoted one of her columns to debunking this claim. In another, he alerted us to the horrifying danger that the dreaded Democrats were going to gerrymander every single voting district in the state. Eleanore Burkhart refuted his dismally poor logic in a letter to the paper. Today we read that Trump is to be praised for creating huge improvements in immigration policy. On the contrary, Trump has used immigration as a tool of misinformation and division since the day he announced his candidacy. Hartgen dismisses local voices raised in support of the Twin Falls Refugee Center while praising Trump's executive order allowing states to reject all refugee resettlement. He ignores data from all around the country that shows that immigrants are generally hard-working and law-abiding. He also conveniently ignores the fact that Idaho's agricultural economy is dependent upon migrant labor. The Times-News has reported on local farmers' efforts to work with the legislature to ease their labor supply problems. Until Hartgen has something constructive to say, I would be happy to see him relegated to one-a-month letters to the editor, like the rest of us.
You have free articles remaining.
Stephen Poppino
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Because you don't like him, nobody else should be able to read him? Brilliant.
Typical progressive socialist from the left...we don’t like you and you don’t spout our party line the we must censor you!!!
Good thing his last name isn’t Trump or he would already be brought up on charges of lying. Our future if these lunatics ever gain power, we don’t like your speech, you are not allowed to express it. Thanks for unmasking yourself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.