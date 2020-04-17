Letter to editor: Legislature did nothing

The Idaho Legislature met for almost three months.
My friends and I were really worried that high school girls basketball games were going to be dominated by boys that had become girls. I was so relieved that the Legislature did absolutely nothing about sky-high property taxes and people being taxed out of their homes. I am sure glad they did nothing about the grocery tax, after all eating is a luxury. It's also great that so called faith healers can continue to let their children die of easily treatable diseases with out being accountable. I just hope the kids don't have to suffer for months before they die!
The Legislature accomplished nothing and they took their salary, living expenses, benefits and went home. My solution so the citizens of Idaho get what they pay for is to pay them the same as school board members. School board members are paid nothing. If they do a good job they feel good about what they accomplished. If they do a terrible job they at least are not paid anything and the taxpayers haven't paid them for doing a terrible job. So lets begin paying our "citizen Legislature" the same as school board members and then we will get what we paid for.
Gary Welch
Buhl, Idaho
