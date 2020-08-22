Letter to editor: Lead or follow?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was a life long Republican until Donald Trump appeared on the scene. I contributed to the Heritage Foundation and the Idaho Freedom Foundation because they encouraged free markets and limited government. But by standing silently behind President Trump, these organizations and the Republican Party have lost their souls and in so doing they lost the U.S House of Representatives and will also lose the Senate.

The President’s current assault on our Republic is his attempt to destroy the Postal Service’s ability to process mail in ballots. This would allow the President to declare the election fraudulent and announce himself the winner. This is only the latest of a long list of examples of corruption, diminished intellect, and failed leadership.

All of our elected Republicans have failed to speak up. Why? Is it the fear that Trump will give them a nasty nick name? Come on Senators Risch and Crapo. Make your exit from the cult and think of country first!

Tom Skeem

Kimberly

