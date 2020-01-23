Money, money, money — tax money that is. There are several sources of money very easy for our state legislature to tap for education, mental health care, infrastructure, college costs for students and other needs. In 2019 they allowed $2.3 billion in exemptions to the sales tax. From 2005, that exemption has amounted to over a whopping $28 billion. Instead of raising the sales tax let's end 75% of those exemptions.
Last year two counties in Oregon, Malheur and Baker, grossed $50 million from pot sales, a huge portion of that coming from Idahoans. Let's keep that money here plus help us via the taxes. Plus we get a two-fer: people out of prison for pot crimes.
The legislature could easily pass a law that raises taxes on corporations and those making more than $250K per year to specifically help fund education pre-K thru 12. We wouldn't have to do it by the initiative process like we're having to do right now.
These three steps are all easy common sense solutions to some vexing revenue issues.
We voters have the common sense solutions, time to vote in legislators that share our common sense. The 2020 election is just around the corner.
Dallas Chase
Boise
