Much has been said about deleting the electoral college from our national election process. Regardless of the perceived failings of the electoral college, removal, in the end, would bring disaster. Our government was organized as a republic, thus, nowhere in the U.S. Constitution is the word “democracy.”
What democracy does is create a condition whereby there would be a major shift toward mob rule. Meaning: Any politician who can excite the emotions of the largest mob would get elected. Consequently, emotion would decide everything.
In action, if the mob wants your property and bank account it simply votes itself your property and bank account. Once formed, a democracy (the mob) would eliminate the voting process and a small dictatorial committee would make this decision to seize your property and bank account.
We have heard many times: Why shouldn’t the people be the only voice? Well, if “the people” were honest, true and righteous in all their endeavors this might be possible, but they are not. Remember, it is always the “cream and the crud who rise to the top”; and, we tend to get “cream” one election then “crud” the next depending on one’s point of view.
With the above in mind, if this shift to mob rule were made, how would a democracy effect the state of Idaho and all who are in it? First, Idaho would immediately lose its strength of equal representation and protection. Soon thereafter, it would lose its wealth, both personally and collectively, and this wealth would begin to flow to those states less well-managed and with more population, i.e. California and New York.
Through the study of history, keeping our republic, as intended, and the electoral college, even with its defects, is vastly superior to any democracy.
Mark Schuckert
Twin Falls
