Letter to editor: Keep face masks optional

On July 25, The Times-News printed an editorial advocating numerous expensive virus-related requirements before schools reopen. Those suggested requirements can become less of a fixed obstacle by remembering the curious reversal of face mask recommendations made by various public figures and groups.

Going back multiple years and up to April of this year there has been practically unanimous medical recognition that face masks do not prevent respiratory influenza-like illnesses.

“People should not be walking around with masks. . . There is no reason to be walking around with a mask.” (Dr. Fauci “60 Minutes” interview in March)

“There is currently no evidence that wearing a mask (whether medical or other types) by healthy persons in the wider community setting, including universal community masking, can prevent them from infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.” (UN World Health Organization, April 2020)

Sheriffs in various U.S. states have publicly stated they will not enforce mandatory face mask orders.

Dr. Fauci was at the forefront of the drive to shut down the U.S. economy and prevent people from working. We should be cautious before accepting additional advice from people who advocated shutting down the economy.