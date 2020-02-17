Mr. Jim Jones, in my opinion, you owe an apology to our U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch for accusing them of "striking a powerful blow against the rule of law" during the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate (Feb. 7 column).
I read from the Constitution of the United States the following: "Article 1 Section 2 The House of Representatives ... shall have the sole Power of Impeachment." Article 1 Section 3 "the Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments." The way I read this Constitutional statement the Senate does not have the power to add to or subtract from the impeachment articles brought to them by the House. The Senate has only the power to try the impeachment articles that the House brings to them. All truth to be examined by the Senate must be contained in the Impeachment Articles brought from the House. The Senate does not have the power to go searching for additional truth to supplement the lack of truth brought by the House. If more witnesses are deemed necessary to get more truth, then the Articles of Impeachment would need to return to the House to finish their incomplete Articles. The House should have brought the witness testimonies of Bolton, Mulvaney, Blair and Duffey to have been contained in the Impeachment articles along with the other 18 or so witnesses that the House brought to the trial but they were in too big of a hurry to go to the Courts as required so that's why they were asking the Senate to do their job for them. The House has that sole Power.
The Senate did their job. They tried the Articles brought before them and found them lacking grounds for impeachment. Our Senators acted justly according to the Rule of Law as written by the Constitution.
Robert Burnham
Jerome
