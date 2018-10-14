My name is Luke Mclaughlin and I'm in Troup 32 for the Boy Scouts of America. In Boy Scouts I have been able to go on fun campouts and enjoy making food and eating it. Scouts is a good experience that everyone should experience. It will help and has helped me in being able to socialize and interact with other people. This is to get other people to join Boy Scouts of America and have fun.
Luke Mclaughlin
Gooding
