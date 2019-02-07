Former Justice Jim Jones, who never seems to take the conservative perspective on any issue, made disparaging remarks in his column on Feb. 1 about Congressman Russ Fulcher's vote to oppose tying President Trump's hands when it comes to our military alliance with the European Union, commonly known as NATO.
Jones claims that NATO has been the cornerstone of our national security, but neglects to mention that it was meant to be a purely anti-Soviet alliance. When the Soviet Union collapsed, NATO's purpose seems to have evolved: it is now a tool for globalists. This is why leftists everywhere now adore NATO while despising Russia for being an obstacle to progressive globalist hegemony. True conservatives understand this and will remain skeptical of transnational alliances.
At any rate, I was amused by his last column because Jones couldn't contain himself to just one issue, he felt the need to give us the progressive take on several all at once.
I don't understand why this newspaper, and others, turn to him to make the progressive case on current events, when there are so many actual progressives with talented voices. He has monopolized positions of privilege long enough, and I suggest it is time for him to step aside and perhaps even let a progressive from a disadvantaged group have his soapbox.
Bjorn Handeen
Coeur d'Alene
Editor's note: Handeen is the Idaho Republican Party Region 1 Chairman, representing Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone and Benewah counties.
