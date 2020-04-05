Letter to editor: Jacobsen

Brenda Richards is a rancher with her husband Tony Richards in Murphy, Idaho. Brenda is a candidate for the District 23 Senate seat currently held by Bert Brackett who is retiring. Brenda served as the Owyhee County treasurer for 12 years and has an accounting background. As a fiscal conservative she believes the taxpayer’s dollars are better left in your pocket than in the government treasuries.
As a working ranch owner Brenda Richards understands and advocates for the needs of agriculture in Idaho. She is a strong supporter of Idaho water rights and was awarded the Patrick Takasugi Agriculture Leadership Award in 2019 which…”recognizes leadership, loyalty and service to Idaho’s Agriculture Industry.”
As a gun owner and National Rifle Association member for many years Brenda is a steadfast supporter of our 2nd Amendment rights and will fight to defend them.
Brenda is a strong supporter of President Trump, his efforts and success in creating jobs, lowering taxes, securing stronger trade agreements, and making America Great Again.
Brenda Richards is Pro-Life, Pro-Gun and Pro-Trump! Please unite with her in this support by voting for Brenda Richards in the Primary Election. Those wishing to vote can register and request an absentee ballot at idahovotes.gov.
Rayola Jacobsen
Boise
