Letter to editor: It's up to us to educate on wildfires

This is in response to an article from Sept. 19 on the Badger fire, and comments from Day Egusquiza that Rock Creek residents were not given enough notice to evacuate. Day, living in the Rock Creek area, you have always been at risk for fire. It could be that it is your responsibility to educate yourself on that risk, on weather, and on fire behavior in these times. It’s not what it used to be decades ago. Our daughter has been out there firefighting while the wind whips around; it is very scary and unpredictable. I have known of this fire all week, but I do visit wildcad.net on a frequent basis, because of family members fighting fires. Since you live in a fire prone area, visiting this website regularly can help – at least so you know of new fire starts. If your area grows back as cheatgrass, you could potentially have fire blowing through your neighborhood every year or two? You already have excellent communication skills in the job that you do, and you are already a regular contributor to the Times-News – you have connections and people skills. You could put your communication skills to use by organizing your neighborhood, you could even be their spokesperson! Get together with the Forest Service, BLM, and TF County Sheriff to let them know you would like to be the spokesperson to relay fire information or other disaster information to your neighborhood group. Maybe they would appreciate a person such as yourself to help keep everyone safe? Could your group even get involved with these agencies in helping to replant the area to help avoid cheatgrass infestation? We all may need to take on different roles, and not wait for others to hold our hands in emergencies.