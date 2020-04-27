Letter to editor: It's OK not to vote Biden

I’d like to take a moment to talk directly to all of the Bernie Sanders supporters who are lost, or just cannot bring him/her self to vote for Joe Biden. It’s okay to not vote for Joe Biden, I think over the next few weeks you will be pandered too by the Biden Campaign, or told by other Biden supporters that if you don’t vote for Joe Biden then you’re basically voting for Donald Trump, and I’d like to take this time to say: That is simply not true, you should not have to compromise your beliefs for party preference, you at the end of the day should vote for someone you believe will lead this country in the correct direction. This also goes for any former Donald Trump supporters who disagree with his handling of the country. To all the Bernie supporters I’d like to take a moment to tell you that if you really want all the things that Bernie was campaigning on, then maybe look at Howie Hawkins. He is running for the Green Party nomination right now.
If you don’t know who Howie Hawkins is, then allow me to give you a brief introduction: Howie is the original person running on a Green New Deal, back in 2010 when this was first becoming a thing to think about he was the OG. He is also running on M4A which was the backbone of the Bernie campaign. Other positions you may find appealing are ending Americas’ endless wars, ending the “surveillance state” by shutting down Federal programs that waste tax dollars and strip our civil liberties.
These are just a few of the programs and policies he has listed on his website. You don’t have to vote for someone who doesn’t have goals you agree with.
Justin Mattson
Twin Falls
