Letter to editor: It's my honor to ask for your vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the last election to the office of Twin Falls County Sheriff I have joined with Twin Falls Police to combine the SWAT teams of my agency and TFPD. This makes sense because of joint training and one command structure. I have also created, along with Chief Kingsbury, a team of detectives that work independent of both agencies. They have amassed over 546 arrests, pulled 23 lbs. of Meth, 4.5 ounces heroin, 75 lbs. of marijuana, and 182 firearms off the street. Both changes have been incredibly successful.

I am still building on all the positive things we have accomplished including School Resource Officers, the drone program, a solid K-9 program, fiscal responsibility, a community resource deputy, full time training coordinator to keep over 85 sworn deputies current on training issues and swearing in all city officers to give them my authority to work outside their jurisdiction. This gives them the ability to testify in court and shows my commitment to work together. I have a Narcotics Unit that works with all local, State and Federal agencies. We are also always advancing our Search and Rescue capabilities with up to date training and equipment.

My challenges are the current virus that caused us all to change our lifestyles and has changed the way law enforcement performs business.