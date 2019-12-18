{{featured_button_text}}
My mother was born and raised in Nazi Germany. She married an American G.I. after World War II and became a citizen. She had a deep love of this country. She felt the Constitution was divinely inspired and spoke many times that, if not for the Constitution, what happened in Germany could happen here.

She impressed on me the importance of being a responsible citizen; responsibility that included voting, serving in the military, jury duty, and yes, even paying taxes.

Now the country is faced with one of the challenges she warned me about. It is the Constitution that is under attack from people who put their party and personal political interests ahead of the country.

Soon the Congress will make a decision that will profoundly affect the separation of powers and the power of the presidency. Have no doubt that precedent will be set.

When it comes to the Constitution, you don't lick your finger and see which way the wind blows.

I sincerely hope that our members of Congress will look at the facts, then look at the effect their vote will have on the Constitution and the future of the country.

Whether the President should be removed from office is for the Senate to decide. Requiring that the President obey the Constitution, honor the separation of powers, and abide by the rule of law should be beyond doubt.

My father was career Army, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. In writing this letter, I honor my mother and father, and the oath I took as a member of the U.S. Navy to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Keith L. Ellsworth

Pocatello

