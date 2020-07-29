Letter to editor: Is Steve Hartgen still conservative?
Letter to editor: Is Steve Hartgen still conservative?

Is Steve Hartgen still conservative?It’s time for an intervention. Stephen Hartgen’s latest op-ed “Living in times of viral hatreds” (Times-News, July 26) is another in an escalating tirade against fellow Idahoans. Each paragraph is filled with such angry invective and name calling, I’m not even sure what issue is being addressed. How do these subjective attacks on fellow citizens, often bordering on libel, pass muster for publication in a regional newspaper? Being a former member of the Idaho House of Representatives and espousing anti-conservative ideology under the title conservative should not give a pass on what would be considered “hate speech” were it directed at Democrats or liberals. I wish Mr. Hartgen well, but a little tough love might be in order here.

Laura Toepfer

Twin Falls

