Back in 1900 when there was a rush from all areas of Europe to come to the United States, people had to get off a ship and stand in a long line in New York and be documented.
Some would even get down on their hands and knees and kiss the ground. They made a pledge to uphold the laws and support their new country in good and bad times. They made learning English a primary rule in their new American households and some even changed their names to blend in with their new home.
They had waved goodbye to their birth place to give their children a new life and did everything in their power to help their children assimilate into one culture. Nothing was handed to them. All they had were the skills and craftsmanship they had brought with them to trade for a future of prosperity.
When we liberated France, no one in those villages were looking for the French American, the German American or the Irish American. The people of France saw only Americans. These immigrants truly knew what it meant to be an American. They stirred the melting pot into one red, white and blue bowl.
I believe that the immigrants who landed on Ellis Island in the early 1900s deserve better for all the toil, hard work and sacrifice in raising future generations to create a land that has become a beacon for those legally searching for a better life. I think they would be appalled that they are being used as an example by those waving foreign country flags, and refusing to abide by our laws and to assimilate and be a part of what this country stands for.
Ron Price
Twin Falls
