Letter to editor: I'm voting for Joe

I am voting for Joe Biden for president because I believe Joe is a really decent man and is more than qualified to be president. Joe is someone with empathy and understanding and can heal this nation. In a memo he said: “Growing up in Scranton, I learned the importance of hard work, treating others with dignity and respect, and leaving no one behind. Those values have guided my entire life — and they're the values I'll bring back to the White House”. Biden is about rising to this moment of crisis, understanding people’s struggle, and building a future worthy of America.
Biden is someone who can heal the divide between black and white, Democrat and Republican, rural and urban. Biden knows that the ingenuity and hard work of Americans make up the greatest economic engine in the world, and he will lead us toward a recovery that tackles the systemic inequalities.
Biden has an enormous amount of foreign policy experience. He will restore a US that wants to be involved in the international system, that cares about its’ allies, that resists populist and authoritarian leaders in Russia, China, and other places.
I am very optimistic about our future. The great depression in the 1930’s brought about social unrest, but it also brought FDR and his New Deal domestic recovery package and foreign policy which lead to the US becoming the democratic power of the world.
Please join me and vote for Biden.
Phylis King
Retired Idaho House of Representative
Boise
