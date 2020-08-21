Letter to editor: I'm voting for Joe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am voting for Joe Biden for president because I believe Joe is a really decent man and is more than qualified to be president. Joe is someone with empathy and understanding and can heal this nation. In a memo he said: “Growing up in Scranton, I learned the importance of hard work, treating others with dignity and respect, and leaving no one behind. Those values have guided my entire life — and they're the values I'll bring back to the White House”. Biden is about rising to this moment of crisis, understanding people’s struggle, and building a future worthy of America.

Biden is someone who can heal the divide between black and white, Democrat and Republican, rural and urban. Biden knows that the ingenuity and hard work of Americans make up the greatest economic engine in the world, and he will lead us toward a recovery that tackles the systemic inequalities.

Biden has an enormous amount of foreign policy experience. He will restore a US that wants to be involved in the international system, that cares about its’ allies, that resists populist and authoritarian leaders in Russia, China, and other places.