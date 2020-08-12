Letter to editor: I'm 8 years sober

Eight years ago today I was getting arrested for the last time. I didn't know it would be my last time and how eight years has gone by so fast. Today I am clean and sober exactly eight years and I've seen my share of good and bad times. Being sober hasn't been easy but not sitting in jail waiting to go to prison is a far cry from who I am today. I've had my share of ups and downs and I've wanted to use but the urges passed. Yes the urges will pass if you don't act on them. I'm writing this to explain my journey and to tell everyone eight years is possible. I know it's hard but it's worth it I promise. I had Mental Health Court to help me and although not everyone has a support like MHC everyone has someone who cares. I know this because I care and you're not alone. What eight years has taught me is caring and giving back strengthens my sobriety and it makes the journey I'm on so much better. I want everyone to shine and see what I have found through recovery. I got arrested eight years ago for the last time and it was actually the best thing to ever happen to me. I didn't get caught I got saved that day. I still say I didn't know that day but my journey of sobriety started that day. So when something bad happens it doesn't mean it's the end but it can actually be a beginning. So I write this again to celebrate my eight years but also to try and spread the news that there's hope for everyone. I know there's hope because I made it so. You're not alone and you're loved.