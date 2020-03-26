Letter to editor: Idahoans rise to the occasion in a scary time

This is a scary time — there is no doubt. But, I am amazed by the generosity and caring of Idahoans. Instead of feeling like victims of having to give up social events, having to take their classes online from home instead of attending school, or having to work from home, Idahoans are rising to the occasion finding ways to help each other and volunteering their skills and talents to hospitals and donating to worthy cases.

I am so proud of our health care workers — their dedication to helping people, even if doing so means putting themselves at risk. But did you know that you can save lives?

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of many blood drives. While we are absorbed with this health threat, we must not forget that every day, patients across the country need nearly 36,000 life-saving units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma. Every single day. While we may feel helpless to prevent the coronavirus deaths, we can make sure that kids and adults with cancer or other medical conditions or those with life-threatening injuries don’t have to needlessly die due to lack of blood.