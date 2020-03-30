Letter to editor: Idahoans pay for wind farms

Loans pay for wind farms
Wake up Idaho! These “wind farms” are only coming to Idaho because of complacency. “Idaho’s biggest wind farm planned near Shoshone.” Magic Valley Times-News, Friday, March 20.
Did you know:
Power “generated” is not stored (like coal and gas) but must be used as it is being “made”.
In their own words this power is not for Idaho—it is going to be sold to the highest bidder…to the West. Maybe those folks should unplug and get outdoors instead.
The only thing Idaho gets?
A constant stream of heavy trucks (think oversize loads) tearing up “infrastructure,” i.e. roads. Sure they’ll give money for roads now but 5 years “down the road”? You pay.
You have free articles remaining.
A landscape permanently scarred whether power is being generated or not. You pay.
Idaho prides itself on the preservation of the outdoors. Yet this will kill how many birds? The travel patterns and habits of countless animals will change. You pay.
The noise generated, perhaps not heard by all, nevertheless exists. You pay.
These companies don’t “make” money on the power generated.
They make money from grants and subsidies (“Wind Production Tax Credit”) and then leave. You pay.
It starts local. Contact the cities, the counties, the state and federal legislators. Keep Idaho “green,” or you’ll pay.
Rosanne Smith
Moyie Springs, Idaho
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!