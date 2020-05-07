Letter to editor: Idaho opening plan has missing info

The governor's reopening plan relies on several important metrics and the plan states that all data will be on Idaho's coronavirus website. Yet the data for two of those metrics is missing from the website. The Department of Health and Welfare admits it has the data but seems hesitant to put it online without delay, based on my communications with them. The public is entitled to this data. Without it, there is no way to assess whether the metrics are being calculated and followed correctly. We must have real-time access to the same information available to the government.