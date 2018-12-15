Governor’s salaries as of October 2018:
Colorado $90,000
Oregon $98,600
Wyoming $105,000
Montana $108,167
Utah $109,470
Idaho $124,436 and will increase to $138,302 soon plus $4,500 each month as a housing allowance (to live in his own home).
I’m just saying. . .
Betty Slifer
Filer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.