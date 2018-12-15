Try 1 month for 99¢
Governor’s salaries as of October 2018:

Colorado $90,000

Oregon $98,600

Wyoming $105,000

Montana $108,167

Utah $109,470

Idaho $124,436 and will increase to $138,302 soon plus $4,500 each month as a housing allowance (to live in his own home).

I’m just saying. . .

Betty Slifer

Filer

