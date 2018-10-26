Wow! That “small gathering” in Stanley hosted by United Vision for Idaho must really be a threat to Idaho GOP. The Oct. 1 article on the GOP website throws out some scary terms to incite fear.
I’ve known UVI director, Adrienne Evans for 15 years. Her parents raised goats and made cheese.
Adrienne works with no salary for UVI because she believes in Idaho values and in Idaho people.
UVI represents 25 Idaho organizations like teachers, laborers, Latinos/as, Snake River Alliance, Church Women United, people working to end hunger in Idaho, folks striving to secure health care for all Idahoans, League of Women Voters, Radio Boise. This is a broad coalition from around the state.
If you want facts look up the UVI website or go on Facebook.
Currently United Vision and Rise Up Idaho are traveling the state to ask folks what their concerns, needs, and hopes are for a better future. It doesn’t incite hate; it doesn’t create fear; it’s what caring Idaho people do for their neighbors to make a better place for all our citizens.
It’s election season. The GOP website is bringing on the fear and hate to maintain the status quo.
Don’t fall for it. Do your own research to find the truth.
Ed Keener
Boise
