Letter to editor: I was a young witness to racist violence

I was born in Alabama, but our family moved out West in 1952 (thank God!). We did not see racism or the violence until 1960 and again in 1964.

In 1960, we went back for a funeral and while there my grandfather took me on a Saturday night with him, to a clearing in the woods. There were about 10 white men there and two black men. They said it was a "n----- fight." They made them go at it with straight razors.

Since being only 10 years old, I started to cry. My grandfather slapped me and told me not to cry, "Be a man. These n------ need to know their place." He was town constable and a KKK leader, plus a deacon in church (total hypocrite).

This episode in my life changed me forever. To this day, I'm still haunted about what I witnessed that night. I made a vow to never be like him or harm people, no matter what color or nationality. For 60 years, I have kept my promise.

David Donovan

Twin Falls

