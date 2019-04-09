On May 21 we, in Minidoka County, will have another opportunity to vote for the Minidoka County Schools $21 million bond.
Here's what I know. And what I don't know.
I don't know how much the bond will require from you personally in what may already be a difficult financial balance. It may be more than you feel you can risk. I get that.
I don't know if you feel like you have no real idea of where the funds are going and how it will cost you over the coming years. Me too friend, me too. I have not taken the time nor expended the energy to work through those details and jump through all the hoops to understand that aspect of the bond.
I do know, according to recent articles in the paper that the bond will add and equip six classrooms each at Heyburn and Paul Elementary and West Minico Middle School. It will build a new agriculture building/CTE (Career Technical Education) at the high school and make other improvements throughout the district. Heyburn gets a much needed second gym as their current gym serves as a PE classroom, lunchroom and auditorium. The bond will upgrade or replace heating and air conditioning systems at various schools and there’s more. Perhaps not what you would like at a specific school, but can we be okay with that knowing that these improvements are necessary and will start to make an immediate huge difference in our schools?
One of the other essential benefits of the bond is funding to address safety and security issues at our schools.
Here's what I also know. Community matters, and within the big picture of community, schools matter. A lot. So, in my limited knowledge and understanding, I am voting yes. I don't have the magnifying view to narrow this down well and to grasp all the ins and outs of this bond, but I do trust Dr. Cox's' vision and the Minidoka County School Board to make wise decisions with the money and plan for the future of our children.
Alice Schenk
Rupert
