Why the Democrats gave Iran $150 billion but will not give their own country $5 billion to secure our own border is beyond me.
Why Pelosi, Schumer and Clinton all wanted the border controlled under Obama, suddenly are against border control is also beyond me.
How Congress can take an oath to defend the Constitution and then fail to protect our borders is despoliation of duty.
The invasion of our southern border is clear. You can watch it everyday on Television. These aren’t people from our neighboring country of Mexico, they are from Central America.
Walls and fences work.
I hope it doesn’t happen but if it takes shutting down the government to keep us safe, so be it.
It doesn’t take another France here to convince me, I’m not that hard headed nor politically based to even think of endangering the country.
Build the Wall, let DACA stay, deport those who are here illegally as they go through our Justice system. Enact laws to allow easier entry here to work.
But first we got to build the wall.
I support the President on the southern border issue.
Danny Crafton
Hansen
