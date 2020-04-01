Letter to editor: I support Brenda Richards
Collaboration is an important quality and especially important in an elected official. This letter is in support of Brenda Richards and her race for the Idaho Senate seat vacated by Bert Brackett.

Brenda has worked on several collaborative efforts, the primary one being the Owyhee Initiative. She has worded on the Owyhee Initiative for over 15 years and has served as chairman of that organization for the last four years.

For seven years Brenda served on the Boise District BLM Resource Advisory Council, three of those years as vice chair. For over 25 years she has been involved in public land issues.

We are fortunate to have such a qualified candidate willing to run for this seat. Please join me in supporting Brenda Richards in the May 19 primary election.

Doriene Knight

Past president, Idaho Federation Republican Women

